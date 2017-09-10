Money raised for oncology unit

More than £1,000 has been gifted to Alnwick Oncology Unit in memory of a loving wife, mum and grandmother who lost her cancer battle.

Anne Owen-Smith, 72, from Alnwick, passed away in July. Following her death, loved ones raised nearly £1,200 for the unit. This is before Gift Aid, which should bring the total to around £1,500.

The money was raised through the kind and generous donations of family and friends at Anne’s Requiem Mass at the town’s St Paul’s Church. Her daughter, Clare Hayes, said: “The whole family think this unit is fantastic and an essential asset to the community. Mum also thought this.”

The oncology unit is based at Alnwick Infirmary and the state-of-the-art department means that patients no longer need to travel out of the area for their treatment.

Before it opened a few years ago, patients requiring chemotherapy and supportive treatments faced a journey to Wansbeck or North Tyneside general hospitals.