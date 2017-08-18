Money box stolen from north Northumberland attraction

A donation box containing a large sum of money has been stolen from a north Northumberland visitor attraction.

The theft happened at the Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre on Ford and Etal Estates.

Viv Cockburn, who runs the centre, said: "Hay Farm Heavy Horse Centre would like to thank the low life that stole the donation box off the wall at the centre. The box did contain a large sum of money as many people had visited to have carriage rides.

"The centre would also like to point out to that person that it is not the fact that we have had the money stolen it is the fact that people very kindly donate to the centre and what an insult it is to them. We hope that you enjoy your ill gotten gains."