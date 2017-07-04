Modern developments that heat hall take centre stage

The public is invited to find out more about the National Trust’s progress in reducing carbon emissions at an open day at one of its properties in Northumberland on Thursday.

The Wallington biomass district heating scheme involves introducing the very latest in green technology to the 17th-century hall, a development which supports the Trust’s aim to reduce carbon emissions substantially at its properties and to deliver 50 per cent of its energy from renewables by 2020.

On Thursday, the Wallington estate is holding an open day to allow the public to see more of this complex and ambitious project. The cutting-edge scheme has seen the installation of two 130kw wood pellet-fired biomass boilers, which now provide heat and hot water to the main hall, estate cottages, offices, gift shop and café.

The open day coincides with other events to mark Community Energy Fortnight and the Climate Coalition’s Week of Action, under what is being called the Powering Together initiative.

The work at Wallington has been carried out by Alnwick-based biomass specialist, re:heat.

Ben Tansey, re:heat director, said: “We were delighted to be working with the National Trust again and this has been an exciting project to be involved with. Wallington is a sensitive site, steeped in history, so there were some unique challenges to overcome to provide the best possible heating solution without adversely impacting on the existing building and grounds.

“We’re pleased with what we have been able to accomplish here and the benefits that the new system will provide the National Trust long term.”

National Trust project manager, Adrian Fox, added: “In addition to reducing impact on the environment by removing the oil-powered heating systems, switching to biomass affords us a level of security in no longer responding to fluctuating oil prices and the money saved can be used in the continued conservation of the property.”

If you are interested in the open day or would like to find out more, call re:heat on 01665 665 040 or email hello@reheat.uk.com