Mobile service offers massages – for dogs

A Northumberland woman has set up a new business and now offers a mobile service across the county, providing canine massage therapy.

Mo Poole, from Sharperton, is the owner of Canine Strides Massage Therapy, having trained for two years with The Canine Massage Therapy Centre, and is a member of the professional association, The Canine Massage Guild.

The benefits of massage have been recognised and valued since ancient times and they are now available for your dog.

“An indulgence, you might think, but clinical canine massage is not about fragrant oils and tinkling bells,” Mo said.

“It is a non-invasive therapy used to rehabilitate soft tissue and muscular injuries.

“Massage is also a very effective form of pain management and is used to support common orthopaedic conditions such as arthritis or hip dysplasia.”

The therapy is suitable for dogs of all ages – young and active; sporting or working dogs; senior, arthritic dogs; or even those who just like to take life slowly. It helps those recovering from lameness, those who are slowing down or seem stiff and old before their time or those with orthopaedic or neurological conditions.

Improvements in a dog’s mobility and activity levels are often achieved when a dog has between just one and three sessions of this results-driven therapy.

As Canine Strides Massage Therapy respects the Veterinary Act 1966 and the Exemptions Order 2015, Mo will not carry out any treatment without the consent of a vet.

However, she can offer free muscular health checks at any time and will be offering these checks at the GSP Rescue Fun Dog Show at South Meadows Caravan Park, in Belford, on Saturday, June 17. Contact Mo on canistrides@yahoo.co.uk or 07590 992964.