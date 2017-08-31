Missing pregnant teenager appeal

An urgent appeal has been issued over pregnant Aimee Riches, who has gone missing from the Morpeth area.

The 18-year-old has not been seen since Monday, when she went into Newcastle for the day but failed to return home.

She is described a white woman, 5ft 5ins tall, slim build, with dark coloured hair extensions and orange roots.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey hoody, white jeans, black trainers and carrying a black handbag.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are carrying out inquiries.

Officers are appealing for Aimee to make contact with them, or anyone who recognises her to call police straightaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1219 of 28/08/17.