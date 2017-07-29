Memorial race will be fitting tribute to Anne

A new memorial race has been organised by Alnwick Harriers, in tribute to a popular club stalwart who died last year.

The namesake Anne Allan 10k Coquet Trail will be staged on Sunday, September 3, in Felton – the village where Anne lived.

Anne was a dedicated Alnwick Harrier, who not only wore the vest with pride in races far and wide, but also took on a number of roles on the committee, including club secretary.

The 10k will start at 1pm. It is an off-road event and the route is mostly flat with good, fast downhills and a few inclines.

There will also be a junior race (approximately one mile on good trails and grass) and a Foxy Trot for Tots course (just under one mile, with a fun hunt the fox game), which both start at noon.

The 10k is £15 per person and entry (closing August 27) is by online only. The junior (£5) and Foxy Trot (£3) events are enter on the day only.

There are medals for all finishers, as well as the Alnwick Harriers Shield for the first 10k male and female finisher.

All proceeds from the event will go to towards local youth recreational amenities.

To enter and for more details, visit www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?event_id=3788