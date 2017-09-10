MEMORIAL: Plea for photos of servicemen

I am acting on behalf of the authorities at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, Busan, South Korea, where over 800 British servicemen are buried.

The authorities there wish to obtain photographs of those servicemen interred there, and, also of those who died but have no known grave.

Copies of the photographs will be placed in the man’s records, and, will also be displayed on the walls of the Cemetery Hall of Remembrance, for all time.

The following names are just some of the young men from the North East of England who gave their lives in Korea.

Gnr Reginald Morrison; Pte Gerald Clarke; L/Cpl Kenneth Newby; Rfn Thomas Ostle; Sgt Ralph Liddle; Pte John BStraughan; Pte;. Ronald Leggett; Sgt Alfred Wilson; Gnr Ralph JBarwick; Pte Leonard RTurnbull; Lt Brian Swinbanks; Pte Robert Smith; WO2 James Morris; Drv Nicholas Robson; Fus Thomas H McNally.

Any family, or friend, who lost a loved one in the Korean War 1950-53, and wish to take part, can send the photograph to me.

Brian Hough, 116 Fields Farm Road, Hyde SK14 3NP. Cheshire.

If more details are required you can phone me on 0161 368 5622, or 07467037742. You could also email bhough116@gmail.

Brian Hough,

Cheshire