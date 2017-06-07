Memorial fund installs its 100th defibrillator

A life-saving memorial charity has installed its 100th defibrillator.

The Stephen Carey Fund celebrated the milestone at The Farriers Arms on Saturday.

To honour the century, the defibrillator is kept in a specially-decorated golden cabinet, mounted onto the pub’s wall. There is also a plaque to commemorate the milestone.

The namesake charity was started in 2013 in memory of the 21-year-old from Alnmouth who collapsed and died while playing football in July 2012.

It was later revealed that the talented midfielder had an undiagnosed heart condition.

Since forming, the Fund has carried out important work in Stephen’s name, offering vital first-aid training and installing defibrillators in communities throughout Northumberland. Two lives have been saved as a result of the charity’s efforts.

And the Fund is delighted to have installed its 100th defibrillator. A special unveiling ceremony was held at The Farriers on Saturday evening, followed by music from State 4.

A Fund spokesman said: “The installation of our 100th defibrillator in Northumberland is a special achievement and it is a wonderful and fitting memorial to Stephen.

“It was brilliant to see so many people turn up to help us dedicate this defibrillator in Stephen’s memory and we would like to say a massive thank-you to all those who have supported us along the way and helped us achieve what we have – it would not have been possible without this help.”