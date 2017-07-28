Mayor runs in LGBT 5k to show support

Amble Mayor Jane Dargue and town-council clerk Elaine Brown took part in the LGBT 5k race on Friday, as part of last weekend’s Northern Pride festival in Newcastle.

Coun Dargue said that the event was fun and added: “It was for a great cause, which I feel still needs to be brought to some people’s attention and supported by groups and people of all types.”

Meanwhile, Northumberland County Council has shown its support for the LGBT community.

Along with flying the rainbow flag at County Hall, members of the county council took part in the Pride parade and also held a joint stall during the weekend’s event along with colleagues from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. The county council says it is committed to building relationships with the LGBT community.

Working in partnership with local and national groups, a toolkit has been developed to help the growing number of schools who are supporting young people who question their assigned gender identity.

Veronica Jones, cabinet member for Adult Wellbeing and Health, said: “The county council is a keen supporter of Northern Pride and undertakes a range of activities to support and work with the LGBT community.”