MasterChef finalist to share experiences of being on the show

MasterChef finalist Lorna Robertson has been lined up for another event in her home town of Berwick,

She will host her first individual supper club at Upper West Street tomorrow night, which is a sell-out.

However, there will be another chance to catch up with her at An audience with... event on Saturday, August 26.

It takes place at Berwick Watch Tower Gallery, West End, Tweedmouth, from 7.30pm, and is organised by Berwick Slow Food group as a precursor to the annual food and drink festival the following month.

Lorna will share her experiences of being a MasterChef contestant and answer questions from the audience.

Tickets are £15 per person, including a glass of bubbly and canapé. Soft drinks and wines available to purchase. Tickets available from berwickslowfood@outlook.com or Robertson’s Berwick, on West Street, or from Kate on 01289 330959.

Lorna, who now lives in London, has been keeping very busy in the months since her MasterChef journey was broadcast.

The 23-year-old has formed a supper club, Three Girls Cook, with fellow contestants Alison O’Reilly and Giovanna Ryan. They recently held their first event at Goode & Wright.

In an interview with SheerLuze, Lorna said: “We’re excited and a little apprehensive. The response we’ve had from the public has been so positive, we’re planning more in the future.”