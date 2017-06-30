Man pronounced dead in Alnwick

A man was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a property in Alnwick earlier today.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: 'At around 11.40am this morning, police received a report of concern for a male at an address on Green Batt in Alnwick.

'Emergency services attended and found a 27-year-old man unconscious in the address. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

'There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage and a report has been prepared for the coroner.'