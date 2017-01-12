Man found dead on north Northumberland coast is named

Police have confirmed that a body found in Berwick yesterday was that of missing man John Thomson.

The 43-year-old, from Eastcliffe in the Spittal area of the town, had last been seen the previous day when he visited someone at Berwick Infirmary.

Berwick all-weather and inshore lifeboat out on a shout.

He was found at 2.05pm between Magdalene Fields golf course and Needles Eye after a search involving police, coastguard, RNLI and fire and rescue services.

His next of kin have been informed and a report has been prepared for the coroner.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Berwick lifeboat, coastguards and other rescue organisations have also expressed their condolences in facebook posts.