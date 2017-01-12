Man found dead on north Northumberland coast is named

Police have confirmed that a body found in Berwick yesterday was that of missing man John Thomson.
The 43-year-old, from Eastcliffe in the Spittal area of the town, had last been seen the previous day when he visited someone at Berwick Infirmary.
He was found at 2.05pm between Magdalene Fields golf course and Needles Eye after a search involving police, coastguard, RNLI and fire and rescue services.
His next of kin have been informed and a report has been prepared for the coroner.
A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and friends at this very sad time.”
Berwick lifeboat, coastguards and other rescue organisations have also expressed their condolences in facebook posts.