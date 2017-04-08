Man dies after glider crashes in Northumberland

A 62-year-old man has died after a glider crashed in a Northumberland field.

At noon today, police received a report that the glider had crashed at Currock Hill Greenside, near Hexham, shortly after taking off.

Emergency services attended, but the man died at the scene. His relatives have been informed, but Northumbria Police has not yet released the identity of the deceased.

An investigation into the crash is being carried out and the Civil Aviation Authority has been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 443 08/04/17.