Man dies after being stabbed on Christmas Eve

A man has died after being assaulted in a workmen's club.

Police and paramedics were called to Cramlington Workmen's Club, on Front Street, Cramlington, at 10.27pm on Christmas Eve after reports of a stabbing inside the venue.

The 19-year-old victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary but sadly died at hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police have arrested two people - a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman - on suspicion of murder and they are currently in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lisa Theaker, said: "We know the club was very busy at the time of the incident and police are asking for anyone who was there at the time on Christmas Eve to please get in contact as they may be able to help us with our enquiries."

Extra officers are in the area making enquiries, speaking to local residents and offering reassurance and answering any concerns the local community may have.

Anyone who saw or heard anything around the time of the incident, or anyone with any information that could help police, is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 973 of 24/12/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.