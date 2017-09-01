Man becomes Northumberland’s first Premium Bonds millionaire

A Northumberland man has scooped the county’s first Premium Bonds £1million jackpot.

It’s the first time someone from the county has won the top prize since it was introduced in April 1994.

The new millionaire’s success in this month’s draw means that every English county now has at least one jackpot winner.

The man bought his winning Bond (number 048DQ389856) in July 2003 and has a total of £19,994 in Premium Bonds.

The other winner in September’s draw is a man from Nottingham, whose winning Bond is among one of the longest-held to generate one of the top prizes.

His winning Bond was bought in October 2000 – making it the 10th longest-held Bond to have won the £1million jackpot. He currently holds the maximum £50,000 in Premium Bonds.

Jill Waters, retail director at National Savings and Investments, said: “A huge congratulations to our two newest jackpot winners this September. I’m delighted that Agent Million has had the chance to visit a new county this month, as it’s a reminder that any person who has Premium Bonds can win any prize in any draw.

“With a minimum investment of just £100, Premium Bonds gives the opportunity of winning a life-changing amount of money without the risk of losing your original stake.”

There were 70,283,668,479 eligible Bonds in the September 2017 draw. A total of 2,342,790 numbers were matched against Bonds to win prizes, worth a total of £67,355,175.

Since the first prize draw in June 1957, there have been more than 378 million winning numbers generated by ERNIE, with more than £17.6billion in prizes paid out.

There are now more than 1.4million Premium Bonds prizes unclaimed, some of which date back to the 1950s, worth a total of more than £56million. This includes five prizes of £100,000.

In Northumberland, there are a total of 4,389 prizes worth £167,925. This also includes seven prizes worth £1,000 or more, and a £50 prize that dates back to March 1967.