Man assaulted in Alnwick pub

A man was injured after being assaulted in Mailhouse/Penny Black in Alnwick on Boxing Day night.

A Northumbria Police statement said: ‘At around 1.30am on the morning of Tuesday, December 27, police received a report of an assault at the Penny Black pub on Fenkle Street in Alnwick.

‘Officers attended and found a 31-year-old man had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital with minor facial injuries.

‘Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with information that could help police should contact officers on 101 quoting log 120 27/12/16.’