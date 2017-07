Police investigating a rape in Northumberland have arrested a man.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday in the Langwell Crescent area of Ashington.

Last night a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in police custody.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 970 290617 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.