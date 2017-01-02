Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious head injury in fall from a quad bike in Northumberland

A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after being thrown from a quad bike in rural Northumberland.

The man in his 50s fell from the vehicle and struck a tree, suffering a serious head injury, at Clennell, near Alwinton, yesterday (Sunday, January 1).

The air ambulance at Belsay today.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called to the scene at 2.05pm and the man was placed into an induced coma at the scene and flown to the RVI in Newcastle.

He arrived in a stable condition. The flight to the hospital took 16 minutes.

The GNAAS air ambulance was also called to Belsay, near Morpeth, at 1.10pm today (Monday, January 2) to a woman in her 60s who was suffering from severe abdominal pain.

She was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening condition by the doctor/paramedic team before being taken to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital by land with the North East Ambulance Service.