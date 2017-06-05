Male driver injured after crashing into tree

A man has been airlifted to hospital after crashing his car into a tree in Northumberland.

At 1.15pm today, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the B6341, near to Rothbury.

Police attended the scene alongside personnel from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service. The male driver was trapped in his car, and, after being freed, he was flown by air ambulance to the RVI in Newcastle. His condition is described as serious, but stable.

The road is currently closed and a diversion is in place.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference 481 050617.