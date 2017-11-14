Making the Column Field look bloomin’ lovely

An avenue of 32 tai-haku cherry-blossom trees have been planted at Alnwick’s Column Field.

Alnwick Garden Town Trust planted the ornamental trees on the lower walkway leading from Denwick Lane, using funds raised at an event at The White Swan Hotel.

There are plans to install an ornamental arch at the entrance to the Column Field and a viewing platform highlighting the Capability Brown landscape.

Carlo Biagioni, chairman of Alnwick Chamber of Trade, thanked everyone who has supported the scheme so far, including The Alnwick Garden.