Major upgrade shines light on home of Alnwick Town

Upgraded facilities at Alnwick Town's St James' Park stadium were officially unveiled by the Duke of Northumberland last night.

Through this project, Alnwick Town, which plays its football in Division Two of the Northern League, has refurbished its clubhouse electrics and replaced existing floodlights to provide players, fans and staff with upgraded facilities for the remainder of the 2016/17 season and beyond.

The project was made possible thanks to a £32,236 grant from the Premier League, through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), the largest funders of non-league football in the country.

Funded with £5.2million each year from the Premier League, the FSIF is the country's largest provider of grants towards projects that help improve the comfort and safety of lower league football grounds in both the professional and amateur game. These improvements range from new football stands and turnstiles to floodlighting and improved provision for disabled supporters.