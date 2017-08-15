Major investment at Amble Links holiday-home park

Have your say

Luxury holiday-home company Park Leisure has invested £60,000 in its acclaimed Amble Links park.

The redevelopment sees the creation of 12 new pitches with private driveways in the site’s landscaped grounds, as well as the unveiling of three state-of- the-art 2017 Willerby Rutherford lodges.

The owners-only holiday park is situated just a stone’s throw from the stunning coastline and boasts 658 five-star holiday homes.

Owners benefit from a number of on-park facilities including The Old Storehouse restaurant, coffee shop and an exclusive health and leisure club.

The new two and three bedroom lodges offer a tiered setting to maximise space, with a large, modern kitchen and spacious bedrooms, complete with an expansive rooftop terrace where owners can soak up the spectacular coastal views.

Speaking on the development, general manager at Park Leisure Amble Links, Darren Fowler, said: “This is a significant step in a series of developments planned for Amble Links.

“It has already received a fantastic response with eight of the new pitches having been sold already.

“This latest update to the park is part of a phased reinvestment plan which will see further developments made towards the end of the year, ensuring Amble Links continues to provide holiday-home owners with the first-class standards they have come to expect.”

The news follows the recent introduction of an exclusive concierge ownership scheme at Park Leisure Amble Links which allows owners to enjoy their slice of a holiday home, providing all the benefits of a luxury five-star stay, but for a fraction of the investment.

Park Leisure has 11 sites across the UK in stunning country and coastal locations.

Providing a first-class service, peace-of-mind warranty and award-winning facilities, there is something to suit every personality and every budget.

For more information on the 2017 Willerby Rutherford lodges and wide range of holiday home properties available at Park Leisure, visit the website, http://www.parkleisure.co.uk

For more information about the Amble park, call 01665 710530.