Major gathering for border terriers in the Borders

Hundreds of international border terrier owners are to converge on the Borders in three years’ time.

Although it may be some way off, the organisers of border terriers 2020 are calling for accommodation providers to get in touch.

The event is being staged at the Border Union Agricultural Society’s showground in Kelso from May 1 to May 4, 2020.

Chairman of the Border Terriers 2020 committee, Ronnie Irving, himself a third generation border terrier breeder and exhibitor, declared: “The 100 years celebrations will amply demonstrate how far this popular local terrier has travelled in people’s hearts since it was first formally registered with the Kennel Club in 1920. Still a versatile hunter, still game and still the great character it always was, it is now celebrated across the world.”

It is the task of the committee to ensure that the anticipated numbers of terrier fans visiting Kelso and surrounding areas have somewhere to stay for the event.

Committee secretary Euan Castel estimated that as many as 1,000 visitors could arrive in the Borders. He said: “We have great support from the Borders tourist board and, as visitors are already searching for suitable places to stay - especially those coming with their terriers, many from abroad – we ask that if anyone has B&B accommodation or self-catering facilities, please get in touch (euancastel@talktalk.net) and we will add their information to our website www.borderterriers2020.org.uk.”

The 2020 weekend will comprise a Friday evening welcome and barbecue; a Championship Dog Show with a dinner dance in the evening; grooming workshops, terrier racing, a Companion Dog Show, visits to local attractions and much more. The millennium year was celebrated by border terrier enthusiasts at Hexham Racecourse and almost 500 visitors enjoyed a tremendous weekend of hospitality, again with many fans coming in from abroad.

Euen added: “Border terriers are popular in America, Canada, Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and Russia. Our UK judges are frequently asked to travel abroad to judge the breed and there is already an enthusiastic response to the 2020 event.”

Border terriers have come a long way since being bred and kept as vermin and hunting terriers. In the 1900s, 95% were farm or hunt dogs and just 5% were pets. Now the reverse is true. For more information, visit www.borderterriers2020.org.uk