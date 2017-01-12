Magistrates’ court round-up

Here is a round-up of results from Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court, in Bedlington, over the last week.

○ Daniel Cairns, 29, of Cawledge View, Alnwick, pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly at Blyth Bus Station on Friday, December 16.

He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

○ Kelly Ann Froggatt, 28, of Weddells Court, Weddells Lane, Berwick, has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison after pleading guilty to two charges of offering to supply a controlled Class C drug, one on January 2 and another on December 15, and a further charge of possessing cannabis on January 13.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on December 15 and was committed to prison for four weeks to run concurrently. She was also ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

○ Martin Shaun Pringle, 26, of Third Avenue, Stobhill, Morpeth, pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing a handbag and its contents to the value of £1,950 from a Vauxhall Corsa.

He was ordered to pay £1,950 in compensation and must comply with a community order.

○ Daniel Stout, 19, of Crossfell Gardens, Stakeford, Choppington, pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge, as well as a charge of taking a vehicle without consent on December 16.

It resulted in an accident, which caused damage to another vehicle, as well as property including a fence post and telegraph pole.

He also admitted having no insurance and failing to stop. He was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He also received a 12-month supervision order and must pay £535 in costs.

○ James David Ord, 38, of Plessey Street, Cramlington, pleaded guilty to a charge of trespassing at a property at Windmill Grove, Blyth, on Thursday, December 8, stealing electrical items, a game, a tin containing £300 cash and a dog harness to the total value of £615.

He was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also made subject to a 12-month supervision period and was ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis on Friday, December 9. He wasn’t given a separate penalty for this.

○ Russell Thompson, 31, of Holystone Avenue, Blyth, was found guilty of possessing a 12-inch kitchen knife on Saturday, September 24.

He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was given a 24-month supervision order and must complete 40 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. He must pay £650 costs and a surcharge of £115. The knife is to be forfeited and destroyed.

He pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance, having no test certificate and causing harassment, alarm or distress through using threatening or abusive words/behaviour. No separate penalty was imposed.

He was also found guilty of a drink-driving charge relating to September 24. He was given a concurrent two-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

○ James Priest, 18, of Gladstone Street, Blyth, pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing – with a male not yet known – a Halifax bank card from a Vauxhall Astra. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Mid and South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court. He has been given a four-month curfew with electronic monitoring. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £85.