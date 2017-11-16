LYNX: Evidence is often lacking

I read with interest the report of an alleged lynx attack in Wales, (Northumberland Gazette, November 9

It appears to me that there seems to be a tendency for farmers and their representatives to blame wild predators for stock losses in cases where little evidence exists.

A study carried out in Norway concluded that less than four per cent of sheep losses claimed to have been caused by lynx could be confirmed by examination of the corpses of the sheep said to have been lost from this cause.

GL Hopper,

Mariners Court,

Amble