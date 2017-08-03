Lucy's England all set to take on hosts for a place in Euro 2017 final

England go into tonight's Euro 2017 semi-final against hosts The Netherlands with Northumberland's Lucy Bronze in sparkling form.

Lucy, who was born in Berwick and brought up and educated in Alnwick, has already picked up two player-of-the-match awards and she has only played in three of the Lionesses' four matches so far, having been rested for the final group game against Portugal.

Her brilliant all-round performance in the quarter-final victory over France won her many plaudits, including from former England striker Michael Owen, who described her as 'world class'.

Lucy's first player-of-the-match accolade came in the group stages when the team swept past Spain with a 2-0 win.

Tonight's semi-final, which is due to kick-off at 7.45pm in Enschede and is being shown live on Channel 4, gives striker Jodie Taylor the chance to cement her place as the tournament's top scorer and golden boot winner. She has scored five goals from just six efforts on target.