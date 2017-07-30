Loving homes wanted for full-of-fun Cleo and Chuck

Alnwick-based dog-rescue charity SHAK has launched an appeal to find loving homes for two dogs in its care.

The first is called Cleo. The pooch hasn’t had the best of starts to life, but loves having fun.

Cleo

She needs to learn a few manners, but an active life would certainly help her settle into a calmer way of living. She loves a tennis ball and loves to please.

The second is Chuck, who is described as being great fun and a real character.

Chuck needs to learn some manners, which SHAK is trying to teach, but he oozes love and, with some guidance, will make a great companion.

An experienced Staffordshire bull terrier home is essential, as is an active home.

If anyone is interested in fostering either of these dogs, email foreverfoster@shak.org.uk for an application form.

Please note though, the charity’s policy is not to rehome a dog with children unless it has prior knowledge that the dog has been with children before.

SHAK was founded just over 11 years ago and has helped hundreds of dogs.

SHAK headquarters is based at Greenwell Road, Alnwick, while there are also kennels at a rural location outside the town. The charity is always looking for volunteers and donations. Visit www.shak.org.uk for more information.