Lovebirds say ‘I do’ to be the first couple to marry at historic hall

It was the start of a new chapter – not only for the bride and groom, but also for the building where their wedding took place.

Simon and Heather Doherty’s big day on Saturday, June 3, was the first wedding to be held inside Alnwick’s historic Northumberland Hall, which has recently undergone a full internal refurbishment.

And the pair, who got engaged on Christmas Day 2013, said that they were thrilled to have helped shape a little bit of local history by becoming the first couple to tie the knot there.

Heather said: “We did look at a few other places to get married, but the Northumberland Hall really appealed to us.

“We had a magical day. When I took my first steps down the aisle, on my father’s arm, I was blown away by how gorgeous it all was. All our family and friends thought the venue was stunning.

“We’re so grateful to everyone we know and love for making it truly special, to the wedding coordinating team for all their help and support, and to Debbie from Simply Bows and Chair Covers, and Linda from Simply Flowers, for dressing the hall so beautifully. This was a day we will all treasure for many years to come.”

The Grade I-listed building, built in 1826 by the third Duke of Northumberland, recently received a £328,000 upgrade by Northumberland County Council to make it more attractive for weddings and events.

The hall has had a full internal refurbishment in keeping with its heritage, with new lighting, curtains and décor transforming the look and feel of the venue. A new catering-style kitchen has also been installed.

Simon said: “The beauty of the hall is that it is so versatile. There is plenty of room for seating, tables and dancing.”

For bookings and rates for a wedding in the hall, contact the council’s ceremony coordination by emailing alnwickreg@northumberland.gov.uk or calling 01670 602870.