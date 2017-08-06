Lovable Missy found under weight and smelling of urine

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog-rescue charity, SHAK.

SHAK is wanting more information about a dog which recently came into its care, after being found as a stray in a ‘dreadful condition’.

Missy was handed onto the charity towards the end of last month and the search is on for details about her, or a loving family who would consider fostering her.

Stephen Wylie, founder of SHAK, said: “This little girl arrived as a stray after being found wandering around Blyth at 5.30am. She is under weight, claws very over grown and with a huge stench of urine; the origin of the yellow staining on her fur is very obvious.

“We’ve called her Missy and she is such a lovable little soul who has made friends with everyone she has met on her journey to us. Such a little star deserves a life and a family of her own, not to be in such dreadful condition.

“If you know anything about where Missy has come from, contact Northumberland County Council’s animal welfare team on 03456006400. Or if you’re interested in offering her a forever foster home, email foreverfoster@shak.org.uk”

It is a busy time for the charity. Stephen added: “It is a bit of a revolving door at the moment – one out, two in; two out, one in. There just doesn’t seem to be any respite.

“We do what we can and be there for as many strays or put-to-sleep cases as we are physically able to house, but it doesn’t get any easier.”