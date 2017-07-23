Lottery funds for heritage heroes book

Alnwick Civic Society, in partnership with the town’s Bailiffgate Museum, has landed £6,600 for a special publishing project.

Some Alnwick Heritage Heroes has been made possible thanks to National Lottery players via the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project focuses on detailing the contributions made over the years by local people and organisations to the conservation and interpretation of the Ducal town of Alnwick’s architectural and townscape heritage.

The 40-page, A4-sized, illustrated booklet will, firstly, take a view of the town’s heritage by researching the positive contributions of a historian, building company and architect from the 19th century, a 20th-century urban geographer, a current illustrator and Alnwick Civic Society itself.

Secondly, as 2017 is the 50th anniversary of the creation of conservation areas in the UK, the booklet will commemorate this by showcasing the many heritage treasures of Alnwick’s own conservation area through the ages.

Finally, the booklet will contain informative maps of the conservation area’s boundaries, its protected buildings and a route around Alnwick’s historic centre.

The project will also provide opportunities for volunteers to share information through public talks and guided walks aimed at bringing the contributions of Alnwick’s heritage heroes to life.

Thanks to the grant aid and the project’s other two funders – Institute of Historic Building Conservation with Civic Voice and legacy funding from the North East Forum of Civic Societies – 2,000 copies will be made available at no cost for local groups, schools, residents and visitors.

Peter Ennor, chairman of Alnwick Civic Society, said: “We are thrilled to have received support thanks to National Lottery players and are confident the project will produce a unique heritage booklet, further develop the heritage interpretation skills of local volunteers and add much to the present store of local knowledge available to Alnwick’s residents and visitors alike.”