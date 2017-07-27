Lord Max weds princess in Germany

Lord Max, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, married Princess Nora Oettingen-Spielberg on Saturday.
While the happy couple wed at her family home in Germany, the occasion had a Northumbrian feel.
Rev Canon Paul Scott, and his wife Rev Jane Scott, from Alnwick’s St Michael’s Church, played a major part in the wedding ceremony, while the Duke’s deputy piper, Andrew Davison, piped them out of the chapel playing Rothbury Hills on the Northumberland pipes.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.