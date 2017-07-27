Lord Max weds princess in Germany

Have your say

Lord Max, the youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, married Princess Nora Oettingen-Spielberg on Saturday.

While the happy couple wed at her family home in Germany, the occasion had a Northumbrian feel.

Rev Canon Paul Scott, and his wife Rev Jane Scott, from Alnwick’s St Michael’s Church, played a major part in the wedding ceremony, while the Duke’s deputy piper, Andrew Davison, piped them out of the chapel playing Rothbury Hills on the Northumberland pipes.