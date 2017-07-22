Longhoughton Parish Council round-up: Tour of Britain, 20mph speed limit and new councillor

Top-class cyclists will pass through Longhoughton when the Tour of Britain comes to Northumberland. The county is hosting Stage Two of the race, on Monday, September 4, and the competitors are expected to whizz through the village at an estimated time of 1.45pm. A rolling road closure will be in place. The community is being urged to dress the route in the colours of the Northumberland flag.

Longhoughton county councillor Wendy Pattison has given updates on various issues.

She told Longhoughton Parish Council on Monday that she is pushing for the 20mph speed limit in the village to be in place for September.

She added that flooding, which has been a long-standing issue on Crowlea Road, Longhoughton, has been resolved, after a broken drain was repaired.

Coun Pattison said she is going to put forward Crowlea Road, as well as the much-criticised stretch between Longhoughton and Denwick, for consideration to receive cash from the Local Pothole Fund, which is a pilot scheme.

○ Autumn Rabbitts, 33, from Longhoughton, has been co-opted onto the parish council. However, Hazel Campbell has resigned from the parish council.

○ More than 50 residents have completed a survey about the playing field in Longhoughton. Of the comments so far, the common theme seems to be that people would like more benches and the grass to be cut more often.

○ A public meeting, to discuss issues in Boulmer, was a success. A steering group is set to be formed to collate the feedback and come up with an action plan.

○ The next Longhoughton Parish Council meeting will be at Westfield Park, Longhoughton, on Monday, September 18, starting at 7.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.