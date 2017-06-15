Longframlington homes bid back again

An application for 29 homes in Longframlington has been submitted for the site where 39 properties were refused earlier this year.

We reported in January that Miller Homes had lodged a bid to build 41 properties on land south of Deneburn and next to West Lane Caravan Park, off Rothbury Road, on the western edge of the village.

The scheme was subsequently amended to 39 properties; four two-bedroom affordable bungalows, 13 three-bedroom homes, 15 four-bedroom houses and seven five-bedroom dwellings.

But in April, members of Northumberland County Council’s planning committee voted to reject the application against officer advice, by nine votes to four, on the grounds of design, massing and density.

Ward member, Coun Trevor Thorne, spoke against the proposals, pointing out that 117 houses had been built or approved in recent years. “It’s not the cumulative number I object to – although I do think our small village of Longframlington has done its bit – it’s the design,” he said.

Now, a revised bid for 29 homes has been submitted, which would comprise four two/three-bedroom bungalows, 10 four-bedroom houses and 15 five-bedroom homes.

A planning statement says that ‘the applicants have prepared this alternative application which proposes a reduced number of units and thereby reducing the scale, massing and density with amends also made to the design and layout’.

A number of other schemes have been approved/built in Longframlington in recent years.

In November 2014, Alnwick-based developer Cussins was given the green light for 37 new homes on land north of Rimside View. That same month, we reported that Two Castles Housing Association, working with Partner Construction, had built 25 energy-efficient homes for rent to local people, at Healeycote View on Rothbury Road.

A scheme for 10 detached properties to the north of the village, on land opposite the cemetery was lodged in May 2015 and then approved, despite objections, by a council planning committee in December that year.

Then, last year, Cussins submitted a bid for another 26 homes, on land north of Cairn View, for the second phase of its Fenwick Park development, which would take the total number of properties to 63.

Finally, in March, the planning committee approved nine detached dwellings at North End Farm, on the northern edge of the village.