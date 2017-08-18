Long-running club rebrands as The Phoenix

A long-running social club has revamped its premises and rebranded in a bid to attract new members and users.

The Alnwick RAF Association Branch and Club has given its Lisburn Street base a fresh look, with a new lick of paint and a wider range of drinks available from the bar.

It is has also rebranded as The Phoenix Club.

The aim is to widen the appeal to more people, and while it is a members’ club, you do not need to have an RAF connection or history.

Club chairman George Dourish said: “The club committee has recently changed and has embarked on a revitalisation of the club, focusing on redecoration and improvements within the club.

“Although the official title of the club remains the RAF Association Branch Club, it is being rebranded as The Phoenix Club. We want people to know that we are here and it is a venue where you can get together, have a chat and buy drink at a competitive price.”

The club holds numerous events, such as regular live music and quizzes. The venue – which also has an outside beer garden – is used by a variety of other groups and organisations and is available as a meeting place and for various social and private events, both during the day and at night.

The branch holds a function after Alnwick’s annual Battle of Britain and Remembrance Sunday commemorations. The club opens every evening, except Sundays, from 7.30pm to 11pm. Membership forms are available from the bar and annual membership is £9.50, which entitles you to visit any RAFA club in the UK.

The RAF marks its centenary in April next year. The Alnwick branch, which raises money for charity, was formed in December 1949 and moved to Lisburn Street in 1983.

For more details and to see what’s on, visit the Alnwick RAFA Club Facebook page.