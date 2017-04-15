LONELINESS: We can all play important part

It was good to read that Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan is promoting the work of the Jo Cox Commission on loneliness, (Northumberland Gazette, March 30).

Loneliness can impact on people of all ages, but particularly the elderly, who can find themselves isolated and lonely.

We all do have a part to play in tackling loneliness. We can take time to talk to neighbours, support charities such as Age UK and the Silver Line, or volunteer at community centre and care homes.

It is heartening to know that MPs are working together and trying to make a difference on such a worthwhile issue.

I wish Anne-Marie and her colleagues success and urge readers to support the work of the commission.

Michael Fishwick,

Seaham