Living the soldier’s life

Students from Kirkley Hall Military Academy and Tyne Met College took part in a three-day exercise in the grounds of Kirkley Hall.

They were guided and mentored by personnel of Z and X companies from the Fifth Fusiliers, which is an infantry-base unit stretching from Berwick in the north to Doncaster in the south, with Z Company training at Alnwick and Cramlington.

During the three-day exercise, the students were ambushed, carried out car searches, dealt with taking prisoners, were in countless fire fights, took part in briefings and slept under waterproof shelters known as bashas.

Students at the campus can attend the Military Academy and take courses in Uniform and Public Services.

The course has been a success, with 70 per cent of students undertaking the course applying to be in the Armed Forces.

The Fusiliers who helped with the exercise were former Uniform and Public Services students.