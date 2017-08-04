Litter louts plague Amble bus stop

Action is being taken to try to improve the appearance of a bus shelter in Amble, which is plagued by litter louts and ‘is in need of some TLC’.

The untidy state of the stop on Church Street, has come in for criticism on social media, after pictures showing a sea of debris were posted onto Facebook.

Youngsters from Amble Youth Project tidying the bus shelter.

And the town’s Mayor Jane Dargue admits the problem needs to be tackled, saying that she herself witnessed the mess last week.

She told the Gazette that discussions are taking place to try to alleviate the issues.

The images were posted onto the Amble in Old Photographs Facebook group by Patricia Rowley, and subsequently shared onto Amble Community Team’s page.

Accompanying the pictures, Patricia stated that she was ‘really vexed’ at the state of the bus shelter, adding: ‘what must visitors think?’

It prompted a string of comments, including from Deirdre Turnbull, who wrote: ‘Me and my sister-in-law went for the bus to Newcastle on Monday early morning and we couldn’t sit in the bus stop, it was awful’.

Amble Mayor Jane Dargue took her own pictures of the litter, saying the shelter had not been cleaned for 24 hours by the county council, despite assurances that it would be.

She added that Amble is set to be serviced by the northern neighbourhood environmental action team (NEAT) – responsible for street care and cleaning – instead of the south-east team, as it has been.

She said: “The state of the bus shelter is something that we are concerned about. We have asked the county council to make sure it is cleaned every day.

“It needs to be kept tidy. It is unpleasant to sit waiting for a bus with chip wrappers and takeaway cartons all around. That said, there are bins by the shelter, so there’s no excuse.”