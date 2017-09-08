Lindisfarne Festival hits the right note

Lindisfarne Festival has been hailed a huge success, with a 38 per cent attendance increase.

Organisers of the festival, held at Beal Farm, are now pulling out all the stops to ensure the festival returns stronger again next year.

The View.

With the event set to take place at the same venue from 30th Aug – 2nd September 2018, tickets will be released via Crowdfunder offering a range of exclusive rewards and offers to early ticket buyers to support the festival’s growth. Further details of the crowdfunding campaign which goes live on September 19 will be announced soon.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival commented: “We are truly overwhelmed by the response we have had to Lindisfarne Festival 2017. It’s exceeded all of our expectations and we really couldn’t have asked for anything more. The sun was shining, we had our largest attendance to date of over 3000 festival goers, the acts were all fantastic and judging by the feedback we have received everyone seemed to have a great time. Hearing people say how excited they are to come back in 2018 is music to our ears!

"That’s why we aren’t resting on our laurels and despite promising ourselves a well -deserved break, are now straight into planning for 2018. We have always said that we wanted Lindisfarne Festival to grow organically and be on the North-East map for years to come and with the amazing continued support from the community, we are confident we can achieve that. We’ll be releasing 2018 early bird tickets via our Crowdfunder campaign, which is launching mid-September. We urge people to get behind this so that we can start booking the best acts, cra­ck on with the planning and raise the bar further for the festival in 2018.

"I would like to say a huge thanks to all the volunteers, artists and festival goers who helped make this year’s festival so incredible. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Lindisfarne Festival 2017.

Overlooking Holy Island, the festival for over 18s provides a real celebration of music and the arts, with fun, togetherness and nature being at the core of the event’s identity. This year, the 3 day camping festival played host to over 100 acts across 7 stages, with Scottish indie-rockers The View closing the mainstage on Friday night followed by The Fratellis on the Saturday night.