LIGHTS: Efforts of a community

Alnwick Christmas Lights will be switched on tomorrow, (Friday), at 7pm, by the Duchess of Northumberland, aided by a local child.

Entertainment begins shortly after 6pm, with amusements, The Playhouse Community Band on stage and carol singing.

Singers from any choir are invited to gather round the stage at 6.15pm, and carol sheets will be distributed.

At this time children from local schools will decorate the tree, donated, as always, by the Duke.

Immediately after the switch-on, Santa and his helpers will appear, thanks to Alnwick Lions, and I hope visitors will then look round the town to see how it has been given some festive cheer for Christmas, and yes, the spider is back.

Our team of 18 unpaid volunteers has been at work since May refurbishing the displays and out on every Sunday since early October, mounting and testing them.

I’m sorry that this may have inconvenienced some when Bondgate Tower was closed one Sunday morning to enable displays to be mounted on it.

Our funds come from local businesses, institutions, Alnwick Town Council and members of the public, whom I thank for their generosity.

I assure all who help us financially that their money is vital to our continuing work and spent carefully.

Other help in kind is readily forthcoming from many quarters.

This event reminds us what a strong community we have and how fortunate we are to attract willing volunteers prepared to give up their time to bring pleasure to others.

I hope as many as possible dress up warm and come out tomorrow to see Alnwick enter the Christmas season.

Gordon Castle,

Chairman, Alnwick Christmas Lights Committee