Lights-controlled crossing for major route in Alnwick

Work is set to start on a new pedestrian crossing on South Road in Alnwick next week.

The lights-controlled puffin crossing is to be installed between the fire station and Aldi as part of efforts to create safer pedestrian routes around town in light of the high school’s move to the south side of Alnwick.

The work was due to start this month, but was delayed due to work by Northern Gas Networks. The start date is next Thursday, February 2.

A Sustainable Travel Working Group, set up to look at the wider transport picture in Alnwick, said that a crossing in this location was its top priority last April.

Also on South Road, there is a proposal for a zebra crossing, to be located at the site of the existing pedestrian refuge at the Oaks roundabout.

It is hoped that this can be installed before the end of the financial year, but this has not been confirmed yet.

Alnwick ward member, Coun Gordon Castle, said: “This is a much overdue and long-awaited improvement to pedestrian and child safety at the east end of Alnwick that I have pressed for since the new high school was announced.”

When the new school was approved in December 2014, both he and Coun Heather Cairns raised the issue of safe routes to get there.