Lifeboats rescue fishing boat from washing onto rocks at Craster

Three RNLI lifeboats, including Amble's new Shannon, were launched yesterday (Tuesday) to save a local fishing boat from being washed onto rocks

The Bon Amy had become entangled in ropes and was in danger of being buffeted onto rocks by the wind and waves.

First on the scene was the Craster lifeboat, having been launched at around 2pm by with three volunteer crew members who attempted to free the rope which had disabled the fishing vessel but were unsuccessful. They decided to attach a line from the Bon Amy to the boiler of an old wreck to serve as an anchor and prevent the boat from drifting from her position.

The strength of the wind and sea state meant the D-Class lifeboat was incapable of towing the vessel and the helm in charge requested assistance of an all-weather lifeboat.

Flanking stations Amble and Seahouses were tasked by Humber Coastguard to assist. Amble’s new Shannon, Elizabeth and Leonard, was on exercise at the time and was the first to arrive and set about working with the Craster lifeboat crew to set up a tow with the Bon Amy and its three crew. The fishing vessel was towed clear of danger and returned safely to Craster harbour.

An Amble crew spokesman said: “It was great team work between ourselves, Craster lifeboat, Seahouses lifeboat and Humber Coastguard.”