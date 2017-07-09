Lifeboat launched after fully-clothed woman enters sea in Northumberland

Reports of a fully-clothed woman going into the sea from Seahouses beach sparked a rescue effort earlier today.

Around 4.50pm today, UK Coastguard requested the immediate launch of Seahouses' inshore lifeboat , which was on scene within minutes of the call, by which time the female had left the water and made her way back into the sand dunes.

Coastguard rescue teams from Seahouses and police officers also attended, but were unable to locate the woman. After an extensive search, all personnel were stood down.

The lifeboat then returned to station and was washed down, refuelled and ready for service by 6.45pm.