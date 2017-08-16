Lifeboat assists broken down speedboat off Northumberland coast

Have your say

Seahouses inshore lifeboat towed a broken down speedboat to safety.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore lifeboat shortly after 11am today (Wednesday) to assist a 5 metre speedboat with three people on board, half a mile off Seahouses Golf Course.

Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat was launched and quickly located the casualty, which was taken in tow to the safety of Seahouses Harbour, where the casualty was met by Seahouses Coastguard Officers.

The operation was a simple recovery of a broken down vessel, in good weather conditions, and with no one in any immediate danger.

Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat then returned to station at 12:45pm.