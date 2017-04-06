Let’s celebrate the very best of our tourism offer

Coast and castles is a simple and evocative description of what visitors can expect to find in Northumberland, but it only tells some of the story.

Where else in the country can you travel so quickly from a beautiful, award-winning stretch of coastline to the wild ruggedness of the hills and a National Park?

Our beloved county has so much to offer tourists and that’s why we have launched the Northumberland Tourism Awards.

We want to ensure that the whole of the county’s visitor industry gets the recognition it deserves.

The Northumberland coast was recently voted the Holiday Destination of the Year in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2017, while the county as a whole was named the best place in the UK for families to visit last October and finished runner-up to Cornwall in the British Travel Awards for the third year running in November.

But without the tourism businesses, accommodation providers, attractions, pubs and restaurants, there would be nothing here for the visitors.

Whether you run a tourist business yourself or work at a visitor attraction, or just know of someone in the industry that goes that extra mile, we want to hear all about them.

Not only will it ensure they get their dues among the county’s best, but the winners will also make the shortlist for the North-East awards.

More information about the awards and details on how to enter are here.