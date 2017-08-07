Laura Weightman sixth in 1500m final

Laura Weightman finished sixth in tonight's women's 1500m final at the World Championships in London.

The Morpeth Harrier, from Lesbury, crossed the line in 4:04.11, in a high-class final, which was won by Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, in 4:02.59.

Laura Weightman in action in tonight's final.

The silver medal went to Jenny Simpson, of the USA, while South Africa's Caster Semenya snatched the bronze from Britain's Laura Muir, who came fourth in 4:02.97.

Speaking to the BBC afterwards, Weightman said: "I am delighted with that. I just wanted to prove I can mix it with the world's best but I'm also still a bit disappointed because I felt fantastic, but I got myself a bit boxed in. But to finish sixth, I think it's given me huge relief, to think I can be quicker and be more competitive in these races."

Weightman's coach, Steve Cram, described her performance as superb.

Weightman sealed her spot in tonight's final after coming through her semi-final on Saturday and the heat the day before.