Latest funding for our roads and potholes revealed

Northumberland County Council's Conservative group leader, Peter Jackson, at County Hall.

The North East is set to receive £3.9million from the Government’s Pothole Action Fund in 2017/18.

Of this total, £3.25million is for the North East Combined Authority area, which includes Northumberland.

In the next financial year, the area will also receive £37.2million from the Highways Maintenance Block Needs Formula and £8.9million from the National Productivity Investment Fund, which was announced in the Autumn Statement.

Coun Peter Jackson, the Conservative group leader on Northumberland County Council, said: “The state of our roads is consistently raised with me by local residents and remains a great source of frustration for drivers.

“This funding is welcome news for families and businesses in Northumberland who rely on our roads to get around.”

He added: “It builds on the £1.111million Northumberland County Council got last year and is the latest step in our plan to build a country that works for everyone.

“This announcement shows the Government is delivering on the commitment to invest in infrastructure to attract businesses and secure a better future for local businesses.”