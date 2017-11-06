Latest applications submitted to council

Here’s a selection of the latest planning applications lodged with Northumberland County Council.

Acklington: Willow Cottage, Bank House Farm, side two-storey extension.

Alnham: Blacksmiths Cottage, extension to porch, extension to form en-suite, demolition of car port and new double garage.

Alnwick: 35 Fenkle Street, change of use from retail to a tattoo studio (retrospective); 20A Bondgate Within, conservatory to rear, linking main house with annex; 9 Percy Street, listed building consent to block rear-window opening, installation of bi-folding doors and vertical sliding sash windows to rear, replace horizontal timber boards with render, brickwork to be rendered to rear and enlarge opening between sitting room and dining area; St Margaret’s, two-storey extension.

Beadnell: 28 Harbour Road, raise wall head and ridge to form attic rooms, extend and alter side garage, internal alterations, formation of front and rear balconies; 3 The Haven, demolish flat-roof side extension and replace with new flat-roof side extension.

Callaly: East Wing, Callaly Castle, listed building consent for installation of stair lift and relocation of fire door.

Christon Bank: 16 Springfield View, replacement of dwelling with two dwellings; 1 Chapel View Station Cottages, small shed for freezer unit.

Embleton: Sea Banks, replacement of two small bird hides with a new single timber hide.

Felton: Bywell Shooting Ground, certificate of lawful development of an existing use – continued use of land as shooting ground and retention of trap houses; Land south of Fence Wood, Felton Fence, new four-bed dwelling, extend private track to site boundary, turning area and parking.

Lesbury: Burn Cottage, Longhoughton Road, kitchen extension and entrance porch and change of use from outbuildings to holiday-let annex; land west of Alnmouth Station, retrospective – advertisement consent for a sign advertising Cussins Homes.

Longhoughton: 44 North End, demolish workshop, build one new, single-storey two-bed dwelling, new vehicle access and parking.

Powburn: Wooperton Quarry, 9.5-hectare extension to north of approved sand and gravel extraction area.

Seahouses: Land north-west of North Cottage, Shoreston Hall, erection of two residential units as self-build/custom plots.

Warkworth: Land south of Beal Bank, Rotary Way, advertisement consent – hoardings sign.

West Chevington: Land south of West Chevington Farm Cottages, change of use to residential by erecting three holiday cottages.

Whittingham: Castle Inn, listed building consent to block up doorway from lounge into reception hall and reinstate door into vestibule, block up wall in lounge/dining room, form stud wall and door in dining room to create bedroom, form door in wall to gain access to passageway leading to bedroom, form bathroom in old meat store.

Wooler: Land south-east of Highridge, Cheviot Street, erection of dwelling house and detached garage.