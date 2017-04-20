Last chance to have say on ward proposal

People living in Rothbury and the surrounding area have less than a week to make their views known about a proposal to permanently close the 12-bed inpatient ward at the village’s Community Hospital.

The unit was suspended in September and a review was carried out to consider how the beds were being used.

The NHS has said that the ward was suffering from low usage and instead wants to shape the existing services around a Health and Wellbeing Centre on the hospital site.

However, this has proved controversial, with a petition signed by nearly 5,500 people fighting to keep the beds open.

A three-month consultation by the NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group to consider the ward’s fate closes on Tuesday.

People can respond via www.northumberlandccg.nhs.uk/get-involved/RCHcon sultation or email comments to norccg.enquiries@nhs.net

Alternatively, write to Rothbury Community Hospital Consultation, NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group, County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE61 2EF.

At the end of the consultation the CCG will prepare a report outlining all feedback, including an independent report analysing survey responses.

The CCG plans to be in a position to make a decision on the way forward by the summer.