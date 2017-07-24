Kielder sees surge in demand as year-round holiday destination

Recent booking figures have revealed that Kielder and surrounding villages are experiencing a boom in 2017 holiday bookings.

The figures, released by cottages.com as part of this week’s National Park Week, reported that the village received more than double (104 per cent) the number of peak summer bookings for 2017 compared to the same time last year.

Additionally, they achieved nearly quadruple (282 per cent) the number of winter bookings.

Wendy Jennings, business development manager for Kielder and Northumberland at cottages.com and Northumbrian Cottages, said: “The demand from holidaymakers seeking to enjoy Kielder during a stay-cation this year has been unprecedented, but is perhaps not surprising given the region’s stunning scenery, wealth of wildlife and abundance of activities year-round.

“While summer offers plenty of outdoor pursuits locally, Kielder is perhaps best known for having England’s darkest skies, and its spectacular showcase of stars in the winter months is also a huge draw for visitors.”

As well as this, the figures also shows that our four legged friends cant get enough of Kielder either, as 90 per cent of 2017 bookings in the region are for pet-friendly accommodation and the number of canine companions holidaying in the area has also increased by nearly half (42 per cent).