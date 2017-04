A group of community-spirited people joined town councillors for a litter-pick in Amble on Saturday.

Twelve bin bags of rubbish were collected from the streets just in time for the Easter weekend.

As a token of appreciation for residents’ efforts, an Easter egg was offered to all those who joined in.

The next Amble litter-pick is on Wednesday, May 24. Anyone interested in joining in should meet at the Town Square at 6pm.